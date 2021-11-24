Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 329,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

