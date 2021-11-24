Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,707. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

