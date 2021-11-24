Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Hits $511.19 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $511.19 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00005090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.00743290 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,238,926 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

