Andrew R. Heyer Sells 20,148 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,718,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

