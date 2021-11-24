ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.61

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.61 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 135.95 ($1.78). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 975,168 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

