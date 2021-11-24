Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,883 ($37.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £38.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,785.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,163.76. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,213.50 ($28.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 in the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

