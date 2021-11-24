Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Insider John Monhemius Acquires 25,000 Shares

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) insider John Monhemius acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($36,908.81).

LON:AAZ traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 100,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.23. The company has a market cap of £128.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

