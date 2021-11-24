Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Insider John Monhemius Acquires 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) insider John Monhemius acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($36,908.81).

LON:AAZ traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 100,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.23. The company has a market cap of £128.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

