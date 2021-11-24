ANON (ANON) Reaches Market Cap of $30,542.67

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $30,542.67 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ANON has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

