Antiample Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Antiample has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00245699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00087608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.