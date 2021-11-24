AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $19.11 million and $87,665.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,585 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

