Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,300.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

