Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).
Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.43. The company has a market cap of £14.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
