Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.43. The company has a market cap of £14.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

