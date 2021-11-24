AO World (LON:AO) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (LON:AO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.25 million and a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

