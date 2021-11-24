APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of APA stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

