Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $72.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 12,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

