APENFT Hits Market Capitalization of $88.95 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $88.95 million and $246.51 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.