ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $105.47 million and $2.43 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00066803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.61 or 0.07413932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.59 or 0.99795421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 77,456,581 coins and its circulating supply is 77,250,627 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

