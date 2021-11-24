APIX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.57 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APIX has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

