apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $15.85 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $9.07 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,608,551% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

