Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 5.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.89 and last traded at $92.92. 1,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 393,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

