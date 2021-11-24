Apollon Limassol (APL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $224,445.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $885,125.20 and $224,445.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00006198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00201899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.31 or 0.00783227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.