Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Down 5.3%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

