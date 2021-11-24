Apron Network (APN) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $976,072.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

