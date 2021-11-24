Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 560,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

