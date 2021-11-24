AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Sells $27,048,000.00 in Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 1,761,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.07.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

