Aragon (ANT) Reaches Market Cap of $194.40 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00008648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $194.40 million and approximately $27.69 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00247239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,622,204.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00085747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

