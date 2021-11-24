Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

