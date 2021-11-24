ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading Down 4%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.27. 194,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,634,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

