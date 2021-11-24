Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 238,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

