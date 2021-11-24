Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Up 7.7%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 247,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.