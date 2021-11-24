Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 419 ($5.47). Approximately 464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 385.33.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.