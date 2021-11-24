argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.80.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $272.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.32. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

