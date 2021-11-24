argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.80.
ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $272.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.32. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
