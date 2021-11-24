Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading Down 6.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). 375,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,409,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.84 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £8.17 million and a P/E ratio of 0.80.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

