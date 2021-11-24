Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Tops $4.79 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.91 or 0.07447647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.13 or 1.00840858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,219,434 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

