Arion Reaches Market Cap of $34,909.63 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $34,909.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.48 or 0.07417732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,909.10 or 0.99954997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,045,655 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

