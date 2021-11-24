Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total value of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total value of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.78. 1,350,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,773. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

