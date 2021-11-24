Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Ark has a total market cap of $238.17 million and $12.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,343,329 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.