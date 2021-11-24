ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.29 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $288,124.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.95 or 0.07393075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.53 or 0.99664675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,501,449 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

