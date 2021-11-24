Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 3,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 698,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.