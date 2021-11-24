Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 8990308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrival by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arrival by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.