Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARGTF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 8,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,903. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.