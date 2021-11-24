Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 3.9%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.05 and last traded at $78.99. 4,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,667 shares of company stock valued at $36,446,893. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

