Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $55.93 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.21 or 0.00101570 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

