Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 3.1%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 15,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARZTY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

