Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.01

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.01 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 156,618 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27.

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,422 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

