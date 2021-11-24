Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 1,300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.15.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.43. 275,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $133.31 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a market cap of $361.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

