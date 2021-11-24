Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. 580,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

