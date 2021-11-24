Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 4,239 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $116,699.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24.

On Friday, November 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

Shares of AC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 6,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.