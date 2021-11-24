Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR stock opened at GBX 70.18 ($0.92) on Wednesday. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,050.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.