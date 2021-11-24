Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock Price Up 4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 11,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,309,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

